Cenepred reports that more than 2.1 million people are at risk from heavy rainfall

The heavy rains will continue in our national territory and Lima will not be oblivious to this phenomenon that is leaving great disasters. According to him National Center for Estimation, Prevention and Reduction of Disaster Risk (cenepred) informed the public that it is necessary to take all precautions in the case, since the heavy rainfall this weekend would put more than 2.1 million people.

These intense rains that will originate this Saturday and Sunday could once again activate streams and increase the flow of the main rivers, which is why prevention is part of the solution in the presence of this phenomenon.

According to his latest report, the moderate to strong intensity rains forecast for March 18 and 19 will harm a total of 2 million 165,461 people of 409 districts of the north coast and the Sierra will focus on the risk of being affected by landslides, huaicos.

A very high level of risk exists in 228 places distributed in the regions of Ayacucho (65), Huancavelica (57), Cajamarca (35), Arequipa (22), Piura (17), Junín (12), Apurímac (7), Lima (7), Cusco (5) and Moquegua (1).

Cenepred mentions that 858,930 people in danger are concentrated in these regions, as well as 259,465 homes, 948 health establishments and 6,303 educational institutions.

For his part, he National Service of Meteorology and Hydrology (senamhi) on the north coast and the Sierra will continue to experience snow, hail, sleet, and moderate to heavy rain. There will also be electrical discharges and gusts of wind with speeds close to 35 kilometers per hour during the weekend.

After the last report of the COENit was revealed that the regions that are at the red alert level are: Lima, Ica, Ayacucho and Huancavelica. In the case of the Lima Region, among the provinces that will be most exposed to such rainfall are: Barranca, Cajatambo, Canta, Cañete, Huaral, Huarochirí, Huaura, Oyón, Yauyos.

While, in the Ayacucho region, the provinces that would be most affected are Cangallo, Huamanga, Huanca Sancos, Huanta, La Mar, Lucanas, Parinacochas, Paucar de la Sara, Sucre, Víctor Fajardo and Vilcas Huamán. And in Ica, the most exposed provinces are Chincha, Ica, Nazca, Palpa and Pisco.

Finally, in the Huancavelica region, the provinces that will bear the highest rainfall are Acobamba, Castrovirreyna, Churcampa, Huancavelica, Huaytará and Tayacaja.

So that your children can start the school year soon and not fall behind in their learning, family parents and gangs of Army joined the actions to clean and rehabilitate educational centers in Lima, along with workers from the Ministry of Education.

The Regional Director of Education of Metropolitan Lima, Luis Quintanilla, reported that the work began with the extraction of water and mud that affected various schools in the capital, to safeguard the infrastructure and school furniture.

These actions have begun in the educational institutions Felipe Santiago Estenos, Juan Pablo II, Mariscal Castilla and the Special Basic Education Center No. 12, all located in chaclacayo.

“We are removing the mud and water that have flooded the educational centers. So far, we have reported 41 affected schools and we are coordinating the work to overcome the emergency,” Quintanilla said.