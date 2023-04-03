“Censorship”. Works by Afonso Reis Cabral denied translation in the US

O The writer Afonso Reis Cabral revealed, this Monday, that the translation and introduction of ‘O Meu Irmão’ (2014) and ‘Pão de Açúcar’ (2019) in the United States market were denied because the works address themes that are “problematic for the North American market”.

The 33-year-old writer took the ‘ride’ from the executive director of publishing house LeYA and president of the Portuguese Association of Publishers and Booksellers (APEL), Pedro Sobral, who exposed the case with “almost two years” on social networks, in a publication that echoed the words of the writer Alice Vieira, regarding an intervention on CNN Portugal on the subject.

“I hadn’t thought of releasing the response that a prominent North American publisher sent me about the possibility of publishing my novels. All the more so as the rejection is almost two years old. But Pedro Sobral, now knowing what happened, rose up and spoke about the matter publicly. (…) The honesty of the email is touching”, wrote Afonso Reis Cabral, on the social network Facebook, without revealing which publisher was targeted.

Eça de Queiroz’s great-great-grandson and president of the Eça de Queiroz Foundation revealed, however, the answer in question, in which he is described as “a very talented writer”. However, according to the note,the frankness of ‘O Meu Irmão’ could be problematic for the North American marketwhere these issues are taken very seriously by the media”, reads, in a reference to the book that follows a character with Down Syndrome.

‘Pão de Açúcar’, which addresses the murder of Gisberta Salce Junior, a Brazilian trans woman who was found dead in Porto in 2006, after being assaulted and raped by a group of 14 teenagers, was ‘barred’ for having been written “by a cis person”, which the publisher qualified as “another very sensitive subject”.

“I tried to find an LGBTQ+ person who speaks Portuguese to write a sensitivity report, but I couldn’t find anyone. For these reasons, I decided to pass”, concludes the note.

Pedro Sobral, in turn, considered, like Alice Vieira, that “the rewriting of classic works is censorship and that it is necessary to take into account the historical context in which they were written”, clarifying that “this cancellation does not only affect the classics”.

“Afonso Reis Cabral, one of the most talented writers on the European literary scene, saw two of his books denied their publication in the USA because, in the case of ‘O Meu Irmão’, one of the characters who has Down Syndrome could raise questions and, in the other, ‘Pão de Açúcar’, it was considered that a cis man writing about a trans person could also raise other types of questions”, he explained, through Linkedin.

The person in charge shot that this “it is our time and it does not need to take into account a certain context of the past”, since “it is here and now”. Still, he lamented that American readers were denied “access to two extraordinary books (a merit recognized even by the same American publisher, who does not publish them for the reasons previously indicated), because other arguments arose beyond the mere literary quality of the works of fiction in question.”.

Pedro Sobral continued, saying that “the characters and the writer are, suddenly, also judged before the altar of a new morality and a kind of concern for readers who brainless have to be sheltered from literature”, reiterating, like Alice Vieira, that “this is censorship and, unfortunately, for American readers, Afonso Reis Cabral was cancelled”.

“Here, where the freedom to write, edit and read Afonso Reis Cabral has to be protected, we will continue to edit Afonso’s books with honor and joy, with the characters that we understand best and whenever and whenever he understands”, he concluded. .

It should be recalled that, in 2014, Afonso Reis Cabral won the LeYa Prize with the novel ‘O Meu Irmão’, translated into Spain and published in Brazil and Italy. In 2017, he was awarded the David Mourão-Ferreira Europa Prize in the Promise category and, in 2018, the Novos Prize in the Literature category. Finally, in October 2019, he was awarded the José Saramago Literary Prize, with ‘Pão de Açúcar’.

