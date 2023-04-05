Central Bank of Chile maintains referential interest rate at 11.25% due to inflationary pressures

The Central Bank of Chile unanimously decided on Tuesday to maintain the referential interest rate at 11.25%, as expected by the market, in line with its strategy to face inflationary pressures.

The rate has been at that level since October, when the body reported that it had reached its maximum and would remain unchanged for as long as “necessary”.

“The economy is adjusting more slowly than expected and inflation is taking longer to reduce. In this context, the Board considers that it will be necessary to maintain the TPM at 11.25% until the state of the macroeconomy indicates that the convergence process of inflation to the 3% target has been consolidated,” he said in the statement.

The market expected the MPR to hold at this meeting and in a recent survey operators forecast that it will start to drop in June.

Local activity has been adjusting in recent months following the rapid recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, which generated strong inflationary pressure.

The monthly indicator of economic activity (IMACEC) contracted again in February, by 0.5% year-on-year, after the slight rebound of 0.1% that it had shown in January.

While, Chile closed 2022 with an inflation of 12.8%the highest since 1991, and in February the annualized CPI closed at 11.9%.

In its statement, the Central Bank said that inflation expectations for a two-year term continue to be above 3%.

“Although total inflation has fallen, core inflation has remained at similar levels for several months. In addition, it has accumulated a significant upward surprise in recent months,” he said.

He also explained that the process of inflationary convergence to the target “will take longer than what was forecast in December.”

On Wednesday the agency will announce the adjustments to its macroeconomic projections for the year.