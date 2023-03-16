Central German newspaper on refugees/accommodation

Central German newspaper

Halle/MZ (ots)

The federal government must bear the costs more and press at EU level for refugees to be better distributed in Europe. The state government must support the municipalities more in the organization. Simply relaxing minimum requirements for accommodation is only a stopgap solution. Accommodating people seeking protection in a small space does not help with integration, but creates conflicts. In the 1990s, the social mood toppled with a toxic boat-is-full debate and at least encouraged xenophobic attacks. It mustn’t happen again – it doesn’t really have to. The boat isn’t full, it’s just poorly organized.

Original content from: Mitteldeutsche Zeitung, transmitted by news aktuell