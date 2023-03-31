Central will receive Gimnasia, with the promise of good football

Central, who beat Huracán as a visitor after 13 winless games away from home, and Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata, who beat Estudiantes at home in the classic after 13 years, will seek tomorrow to consolidate their rise from 7:00 p.m. at the Arroyito Giant.

The party, for the 9th. date of the Professional Football League (LPF), will be refereed by Silvio Trucco and televised by the cable signal TNT Sports.

The technical director of Central, Miguel Ángel Russo, will repeat a priori the formation of the team with which he surprised Huracán, whom he beat 2-0 at the Palacio Tomás Adolfo Ducó, with goals from Ignacio Malcorra and Alejo Véliz to reach 14 points, four behind the River leader.

In front will be Gimnasia, which is experiencing its best week in a long time, after winning the classic against Estudiantes 2-1 after 13 years with goals from midfielder Alan Lescano, with a header, and from Rosario striker Cristian Tarragona, from a penalty, to give return an adverse result.

The technical director “tripero”, Sebastián “Chirola” Romero, will repeat a priori the formation that comes from winning the classic from La Plata.

For Central, whose partners once again exhausted the 22,000 popular tickets available in less than 12 hours. It will be the match before the Rosario classic, since on Sunday, April 9, they will visit Newell’s.

The long history of 132 games shows an appreciable advantage for the “scoundrel”, with 54 victories against 39 for “Lobo”, and 39 draws.

–Possible formations–

Central: George Brown; Juan Cruz Komar, Facundo Mallo and Carlos Quintana; Damian Martinez, Walter Montoya, Kevin Ortiz and Alan Rodriguez; Ignatius Malcorra and Jaminton Campaz; and Alejo Veliz. DT: Michael Angel Russo.

Gymnastics: Tomás Durso; Bautista Barros Schelotto, Leonardo Morales, Felipe Sánchez and Matías Melluso; Alan Lescano, Ignacio Miramón, Maximiliano Comba and Benjamín Domínguez; Franco Soldano and Cristian Tarragona. DT: Sebastian Romero.

Court: Giant of Arroyito.

Time: 19.

Referee: Silvio Trucco.

VAR: Dario Herrera.

TV: TNT Sports.