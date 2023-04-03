Centro Oliva brings together 200 works to be exhibited from its modern art collection

A The exhibition of this cultural facility in the district of Aveiro thus includes works by 50 artists of various nationalities, including Alexandre ‘Vhils’ Farto, Álvaro Lapa, Artur Cruzeiro Seixas, Francis Smith, José de Guimarães, Miquel Barceló, Pedro Proença and Rui Chafes, in a selection that intends to enhance “the remains” of the aforementioned collection of modern art.

Sara and André are the curators responsible for these choices and, in statements to Lusa, explain: “Aesthetically, we looked for inspiration in the collection itself, trying to build a ‘display’ that could be engaging, powerful, coherent and original; conceptually, it interested us the idea of ​​working with the ‘remnants’, with what would have ‘supposedly less value’ for the curators who previously worked with the collection”.

For the curators of the exhibition “Descuradas”, this represents “an absolute vote of confidence” in the Norlinda Collection, which, having begun to be constituted in 1980 by two individuals from São João da Madeira, currently gathers more than 1,200 works — “300 400” of which have not been exhibited since they were acquired for that purpose — and it is, according to Oliva, “one of the largest private art collections in the country”, comprising around 250 Portuguese and 230 foreign artists.

Andreia Magalhães, director of this cultural space, recognizes that the 200 works selected by Sara and André had until now “remained hidden in the reserves” of Oliva, but guarantees that, in the year in which the center turns 10, the referred works will now ” make known an unknown facet” of its contemporary art collection.

