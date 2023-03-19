CEPC reports snow in 17 municipalities

Chihuahua.- The State Civil Protection Coordination (CEPC) announced that during the afternoon of Saturday night and early this Sunday, snowfall was recorded in 17 municipalities of the state.

There was snow in Aquiles Serdán, Balleza, Bocoyna, Carichí, Chihuahua, Coyame, Cuauhtémoc, Cusihuiriachi, Guachochi, Julimes, La Cruz, Manuel Benavides, Nonoava, Ojinaga, San Francisco de Borja, San Francisco de Conchos, Saucillo and Uruachi.

Another 31 municipalities experienced heavy rainfall, including Aldama, Aquiles Serdan, Bachiniva, Balleza, Buenaventura, Camargo, Carichi, Chihuahua, Cuauhtemoc, Delicias, El Tule, Galeana, Gomez Farias, Guachochi, Guadalupe and Calvo, Guerrero, Huejotitan , Ignatius Zaragoza, Jimenez, Julimes, Meoqui, Naimiquipa, Ocampo, Ojinaga, Riva Palace, Rosales, Rosary, St. Barbara, St. Elizabeth, Temosachic and Uruachi.