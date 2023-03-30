Cerruti: “Jorge Macri in the City would only come to do real estate business”

“What did (Jorge) Macri do in Vicente López? Towers facing the river. What would he come to do in the City? It seems to me that Jorge Macri in the City would only come to do real estate business,” Cerruti said in statements to Radio 10.

The spokesperson thus alluded to the decision of the Buenos Aires head of government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, who today maintained that there will be only one PRO candidate to compete in the PASO of Together for Change (JxC) to succeed him in the function.

Larreta’s statements occurred days after former President Mauricio Macri affirmed that the PRO in the city must present a single candidate for the PASO, when the Buenos Aires government ministers Jorge Macri are registered for that space; Health, Fernán Quirós and Education, Soledad Acuña.