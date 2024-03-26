Cervical cancer can be cured if there is early detection and prompt care

MIAMI. – March 26 is World HIV Prevention Day. Cancer of Uterine Cervix. By 2022, the World Health Organization (WHO) documented that cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer among women worldwide, “with around 660,000 new cases and around 350,000 deaths.”

Cervical cancer is caused by persistent infection with the human papillomavirus (HPV). Women living with HIV are six times more likely to develop cervical cancer compared to women without HIV.

This type of cancer can be cured if it is diagnosed at an early stage and treated promptly. An aspect highlighted by the OMS is that the highest incidence and mortality rates from cervical cancer are found in low- and middle-income countries. This situation shows “significant inequalities driven by lack of access to national HPV (Human Papillomavirus) vaccination, cervical screening and treatment services, and social and economic determinants.”

However, “prophylactic vaccination against HPV and screening (medical examination to detect the disease) and treatment of precancerous lesions are effective strategies to prevent cervical cancer.”

Cancer prevention

In this type of cancer strategies are possible prevention primary and secondary, the diagnostic and therapeutic approach, as well as access to palliative care.

“The high disease burden of cervical cancer in the Americas represents a major public health problem that must be addressed through a comprehensive and interprogrammatic strategy: sexual and reproductive health, adolescent health, immunization and cervical cancer control,” he points out. the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

Source: WHO/PAHO/International Day Portal