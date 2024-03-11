Cessna 172 plane crashes near Miami

In a quiet field in the Redland area of ​​southwest Miami-Dade, Florida, a dramatic incident interrupted the peace Saturday afternoon when a single-engine Cessna 172M Skyhawk plane crashed around 6 pm local time on March 9, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Miami Dade Fire Rescue quickly responded to the crash site, located at the intersection of SW 244th St and SW 217th Ave, and found two passengers who had already exited the plane on their own. Both were evaluated at the scene. According to Telemundo 51no emergency transfers to nearby hospital facilities were reported.

The identity of the crashed plane was confirmed as belonging to the PanAir Flying Club, headquartered at 14300 SW 129th Street. Club representatives assured that “everyone is fine” and avoided issuing an official statement or making additional comments for the moment.

The origin of the flight had been Miami Executive Airport, according to tracking reports. The FAA, the agency that regulates and supervises civil aviation in the United States, is expected to deliver a preliminary report this Monday on the causes and circumstances of the accident.

Images of the Cessna 172 accident circulated at the scene of the incident Only in Dade and media, showing the plane fallen face up among the vegetation, with the wheels facing the sky.

At the end of February, a small plane crashed into the waters of PortMiami, the largest passenger port in the world. According to Miami-Dade firefighters, it was a Cessna 208 that had seven people on board.

The floatplane crashed into the Main Channel, between the north side of the harbor and the MacArthur Causeway, said the publication, which flew over the scene. According to the video from that medium, the single-engine plane was left overturned on its side with the propeller still moving.

Days before, another small plane crashed on Interstate 75near the airport in Naples, Florida, leaving two people dead in the incident.

The Florida Highway Patrol said in a statement that the aircraft was attempting to land in the southbound lanes of the highway but suddenly collided with a vehicle and caught fire. He also confirmed that five people were traveling on the aircraft and at least two died.