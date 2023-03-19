CGTN: China’s vision of a community with a shared future for humanity is gaining global approval

CGTN

Since starting operations in December 2021, the China-Laos Railway, a flagship project of Belt and Road cooperation, has brought great benefits to the people of Laos and opened a new path of development and prosperity for the country.

“Laos and China have joined forces to build the railway, develop and deepen our friendship, and also develop our economy in Laos, especially freight,” said Pansay Yiayengva, a train driver at the Lao capital’s Vientiane railway station.

Recognizing that “no person or country can thrive in isolation,” China advocates an open economy and promotes balanced, inclusive and sustainable growth to enable the world to share development opportunities.

Pledged to promote the creation of a community with a shared future for mankind, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on March 13 in his speech at the closing session of the first session of the 14th National People’s Congress that China’s development benefits the world and China cannot develop in isolation from the rest of the world.

Win-Win-Kooperation

The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) proposed by Xi Jinping in 2013 has become one of the most popular international platforms for global cooperation.

As part of the BRI, Indonesia’s Jakarta-Bandung high-speed rail line, the first of its kind in the ASEAN region, has entered trial operation.

The first expressway between Phnom Penh and Sihanoukville in Cambodia, the Peljesac Bridge in Croatia and the Karot Hydroelectric Power Station in Pakistan are also operational.

“I hope there will be more opportunities for cooperation with China,” said former Croatian President Ivo Josipovic.

Besides, China has set up various platforms to reach out to foreign companies, such as the China International Import Fair (CIIE), the International Consumer Goods Exhibition and the China International Trade in Services Fair.

Data from the Department of Commerce shows that preliminary agreements worth US$73.52 billion for annual purchases of goods and services were reached at the CIIE in November 2020, up 3.9 percent year-on-year.

The fifth CIIE attracted companies from 127 countries and regions and 69 national governments and international organizations.

At the CIIE, Xi announced a series of measures, including promoting the construction of pilot free trade zones and the Hainan Free Trade Port, further reducing foreign investment blacklists, and expanding liberalization of telecommunications, healthcare and other sectors.

“Today, the CIIE has become a showcase for China’s new development paradigm, a platform for opening up with high standards, and a global public good,” Xi said at the opening ceremony of the fifth CIIE.

For a better world

On various occasions over the past decade, the Chinese President has emphasized joint efforts to forge a new model of international relations characterized by mutual respect, fairness and justice, and shared benefits, and building a community with a shared future for everyone the humanity.

China works with the rest of the world to uphold true multilateralism, maintain stable global supply chains, facilitate free trade and investment, and strive for green and low-carbon development.

“China’s vision is based on the desire for broad, comprehensive international cooperation,” said Oleg Timofeev, associate professor at Peoples’ Friendship University in Russia.

China is a major troop contributor and the second largest financial contributor to UN peacekeeping operations, and has deployed an 8,000-strong peacekeeping force as a response force

Also, China is helping many African countries like Mozambique to develop modern agriculture with the help of China-developed Beidou navigation satellite system and unmanned equipment.

At the opening ceremony of the CCP’s high-level meeting in dialogue with the world’s political parties on March 15, Xi proposed the Global Civilization Initiative, calling for respect for the diversity of civilizations, upholding humanity’s common values, heritage and innovation of civilizations highly valued and collectively advocated robust international exchanges and cooperation between people.

As Xi said at the opening ceremony of the 2016 B20 summit, “All countries, big or small, strong or weak, rich or poor, must treat each other as equals. We must help each other achieve healthy development while striving for our own development. The world won’t be a better place until everyone is better off.”

