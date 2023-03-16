Cha-le: Rick Allen attacked right after a Def Leppard concert

If something is clear to us, it is that unfortunately, no one is spared from violence, not even rock stars. We say this because various media reported that A young man strangely attacked Rick Allen, Def Leppard drummer, who didn’t even know who the guy who assaulted him was… just like they read it.

According to News 7 Miami, Rick Allen was smoking next to the valet parking section at a hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, when out of nowhere and unexpectedly, a subject ran towards him at full speed and thanks to this, he managed to throw the Def Leppard bataco.

Def Leppard’s Rick Allen at a conference in 2019/Photo: Getty Images

Believe it or not, Rick Allen was attacked after a Def Leppard concert

According to the same source and after consulting the police reports, they discovered that The guy who attacked Rick Allen from Def Leppard is called Max Hartley and he is 19 years olds. After throwing the drummer, the young man hit his head on the floor, that’s why a woman decided to help them both. But that was a serious mistake.

It turns out that before fleeing the place, Hartley attacked both Rick Allen and the woman. that I just wanted to support him… no joke. But don’t worry, he didn’t get away with it, since The police arrested this subject hours later in another hotel, where he was breaking the windows of a car.

Rick Allen con Def Leppard en 2019/Foto: Getty Images

the suspect He was accused of two crimes of injury, four crimes of damage and one more for mistreatment of an elderly or disabled adultWell, let’s remember that Rick Allen is 59 years old and lost his left arm after a car accident in 1984. So as you can see, the attacker has everything to lose

Until now, Rick Allen has not commented on the attackbut according to News 7 Miami, told the police that he wanted to press charges in contra of his attacker. Allen was in South Florida to play the concert that Def Leppard threw together with Mötley Crüe at the Hard Rock Hotel And Casino on March 12.

