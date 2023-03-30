Chabelo, candidate for deputy

Today’s delivery culminates the series of three articles dedicated to the figure of one of the most deeply rooted Mexican popular culture artists in the last half of the 20th century and the first fifteen years of the 21st century, Xavier López Rodríguez, Chabelo.

His profile would be incomplete if he did not write about his disinterested altruism. Xavier, from his own pocket, bought a piece of land, paid for the construction and maintained in the capital of the State of Tlaxcala, a primary school for children with disabilities. Only those of us who were close to him knew about this work, always with the promise of not making public the act of philanthropy that Xavier carried out because it came from his heart, never with the thought of letting the public find out. As he himself said, such a procedure was to give back to life a little of what it gave him. Also every 15 days, rigorously and while his En Familia program lasted, the envoy of a congregation of nuns attended his office where he received a financial contribution in exchange for some cookies.

Xavier was born in Chicago, Illinois, where his father owned a restaurant, but was registered in León, Guanajuato. However, when the United States war against Korea, without knowing through which channel they found him and he was recruited by the United States army. He spent three months in training until, fortunately, the war ended and Chabelo did not go to the front lines.

In 1972, the PRI member Luis Echeverría Álvarez governed the Mexican Republic. On one occasion in the presidential office, Chabelo received an invitation to accompany the president on a tour of the Federal District. In front of the entourage in an open vehicle were the president, some political figures and Chabelo. As the procession went by, people recognized Chabelo and cheered him louder than Don Luis.

Suddenly, a member of the Presidential General Staff approached Chabelo and cordially told him: Mr. López, would you be so kind as to move to the other transport —a closed truck. Of course, Chabelo gladly went to the truck where the sun did not shine, he did not need the applause of the public to confirm his popularity.

Days later, they spoke to him about the PRI to tell him that the party viewed with good eyes that he was a candidate for deputy for a district of León, Guanajuato. That they had conducted a poll among the citizens of the shoe city and the only reproach they made to Xavier was that when it came to soccer he didn’t go to León, but to América. (I have the answer to this question, when Xavier was 9 years old he came to settle in Mexico City, it was at the beginning of 1944, a few months later, on August 20, Club León was founded) Thus, impossible that the child from Leon would go to the Esmeraldas. Upon arriving in the capital, he lived in Colonia Condesa, he chose America as his favorite team.

But for the great game there were no obstacles and less of a sporting nature, they ignored the football issue and the invitation for C. Xavier López Rodríguez to be a candidate for the Institutional Revolutionary continued. I’ll think about it, was Chabelo’s response. Xavier immediately went to ask his employer for advice: Emilio Azcárraga Milmo. After showing him the anger that he knew how to act so well, he said: I thought you were smarter, old man, do you know the Constitution by heart? Do you know how laws are issued? Well then don’t accept. If today 10 million people want you for free, as soon as you are a deputy they will want five.

Obviously, Xavier renounced the invitation. The artistic world gained a great character, perhaps the nation lost a good legislator.