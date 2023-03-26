Chabelo, the 88-year-old “boy” who was part of the life of Mexico, dies

Mexico City, Mar 25 (EFE) Mexican conductor and singer privacy to cope with the duel after his sensitive death at 88 years of age.

“On behalf of my mother, my brothers, my entire family, my children; We ask all the public to give us the peace we need to carry the pain of losing the pillar of our family”, expressed Xavier López Miranda.

In the morning, the López Miranda family announced the death due to “abdominal complications” of the actor who gave life to the iconic television character “Chabelo” for more than five decades.

In a press conference, he clarified that he was admitted to the Ángeles Del Pedregal Hospital for a respiratory emergency, where his family doctor, Carlos Soto, treated him.

“There it was discovered that the problem was not pulmonary or respiratory, but abdominal, presenting a picture of acute abdomen,” he explained.

Then, he said, he suffered septic shock that took his life. “It was sudden, unexpected, it was very fast and thank God my father did not suffer,” he added.

He pointed out that the “friend of all children” who gathered Mexican families Sunday to Sunday in front of the television, “was a man with a great love for work, for his work, for children.”

“He was a great creator who created a character that we all knew and who accompanied us during our childhood (…) His secret was always to remain a child and his motto was always ‘always forward'”, he added.

The eldest of the actor’s sons and also a Mexican comedian said that the family remains with his legacy and “the commitment to move forward.”

López Miranda recalled that his father was “a very private person” and in this sense he insisted on “honoring and remembering him privately.”

He anticipated that there should be a public tribute, but explained that at this time the family has not yet made a decision on the matter.

He also asked that “Chabelo” be remembered for the great love he had for the children and his work.

“My father always said that it is a blessing to be able to work in what you like and he did that all his life,” he concluded.

For the departure of “Chabelo”, politicians, actors, comedians and figures from public life in Mexico have expressed their condolences to the López Miranda family.

Among them, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador himself, the National Association of Actors, the president of Televisa where his program was broadcast, Emilio Azcárraga, and even the Mexican national team and its soccer team, Club América.

In 2012, Xavier López was awarded two Guinness Record certificates for his 44 years as the presenter of “En familia con Chabelo” and for his work as an actor for 57 years playing the character “Chabelo, the friend of all children”.

However, on November 27, 2015, he announced the end of “En Familia”, after 48 years of continuous broadcasts on the Televisa network.

“Everything in life has a cycle, a beginning and an end,” Chabelo said in a video released on social networks then after weeks of rumors about the fate of his program.