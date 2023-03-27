Chacarita won in Mar del Plata and is the leader of Zone B

With a goal by Gianluca Pugliese 16 minutes into the second half, Chacarita Juniors beat Aldosivi 1-0 in Mar del Plata and climbed to the top of Zone B of the First National League thanks to the defeat of Quilmes in Rafaela by 1 -0.

For their part, Defensores Unidos de Zárate for Zone A, beat All Boys 3-1 and placed third. Javier Velázquez twice and Martín Giménez converted for CADU while midfielder Enzo Álvaro discounted for the visit.

Almagro, meanwhile, beat Temperley 2-0, preventing him from approaching the leader, Almirante Brown, in Zone A. Forward Mario Galeano and defender Luca Falabella scored for those led by Leandro Desábato.

Also for the same group, Nueva Chicago prevailed in Patagonia against Guillermo Brown from Puerto Madryn and climbed to fifth place in Zone A. The authors of the goals were Juan Fedorco and Nahuel Tecilla (against).

In other results of the day: Gimnasia de Mendoza 2 (Santiago López García and Bruno Nasta)- Deportivo Morón 2 (Leonardo Ramos’ double) and San Martín de San Juan 2 (Sebastián González and Nahuel Tejada)-Estudiantes de Río Cuarto 0, both for Zone A.

In Zone B, Miter de Santiago del Estero 0-Tristán Suárez 1 (Pablo Ruíz); Chaco For Ever 1 (Joaquín Molina)-Atlanta 1 (Pablo Mouche) and Deportivo Maipú de Mendoza 1 (Gonzalo Klusener)- Riestra 1 (Gustavo Fernández). Today they will close the date of Zone B, at 9:10 p.m., Independiente Rivadavia and Racing de Córdoba (TyC Sports).