Champions League 2022/2023: This is how the quarterfinals and the road to the final have been

This morning the draw for the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals took place at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. The 8 teams that managed to qualify for this round, after winning their respective round of 16 rounds, already know who their rival will be in the next round and also the hypothetical path to the final.
The teams that managed to get past the round of 16 and entered this Friday’s draw are: Chelsea, Benfica, Bayern Munich, Milan, Inter Milan, Manchester City, Napoli and Real Madrid.
– Real Madrid vs Chelsea
– Inter Milan vs Benfica
– Manchester City vs Bayern Munich
– Milan vs Napoli
Winner Milan vs Napoli – Winner Inter vs Benfica
Winner Real Madrid vs Chelsea – Winner Manchester City vs Bayern Munich
Final: Semifinal 2 vs Semifinal 1
The first legs of the quarterfinals will be played on April 11 and 12, while the return matches will be a week later, on the 18th and 19th of the same month.
The semifinal matches are scheduled for the month of May. On the 9th and 10th the first leg will be played, and a week later, on the 16th and 17th, the second leg.
The grand final of this edition of the Champions League 202272023 will be played on June 10 at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.