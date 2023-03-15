Champions League: Eintracht disappointed in Naples: SSC shoots Frankfurt out

The Frankfurters despair of strong hosts and are eliminated in the round of 16 of the premier class. A star towers over the Italians.

The hoped-for miracle for Eintracht Frankfurt did not materialize: The Hessians lost 0:3 (0:1) at SSC Naples in the round of 16 second leg of the Champions League on Wednesday evening and were thus eliminated from the “premier class”. The SGE already lost the first leg at home with 0:2.

Naples’ top scorer Victor Osimhen became man of the game with two goals (45’+2′, 53′), Piotr Zieliński (64′, penalty kick) scored for the strong hosts. Eintracht, on the other hand, disappointed over long stretches, remained harmless offensively, but defensively vulnerable.

The last appearance of Frankfurt in the premier class was overshadowed by violent riots. A few hours before kick-off, supporters of both teams fought street battles with the police in downtown Naples. Burning cars, devastated cafés and flares shaped the spooky scenery (read more about it here).

“It’s clear that nobody wants to see that. It’s the riots that we’ve had to fear since the day of the draw. We have to work through that completely. But that takes time,” said Philipp Reschke, the Eintracht board member responsible for fan issues .

This is how the game went:

Even without the support of his fans, the Europa League winner acted on an equal footing with the home side before the break. Naples struggled and initially hardly embarrassed the guests. National goalkeeper Kevin Trapp only had to prove his class with a shot from an acute angle by Chwitscha Kwarazchelia (19th).

However, little went forward at Eintracht. Only once in the first half was there a flash of danger when Mario Götze came a step too late after a nice pass from Daichi Kamada against the rushing SSC goalkeeper Alex Meret.

Frankfurt was clearly inferior

On the other side, Trapp defused a shot from Kwarazchelia, who broke through (43′). But he was powerless against the header of Naples top scorer Osimhen. Shortly after the change, the Nigerian, who once failed at VfL Wolfsburg, struck again. After a pass from Giovanni di Lorenzo, the 24-year-old had no trouble completing the goal from close range.

And it got even worse for Eintracht. When Zielinski was brought down by Djibril Sow in the penalty area, England referee Anthony Taylor pointed to the penalty spot. The fouled himself started and transformed ice cold.