Champions League: The FT top eleven of the round of 16 second legs

Player of the match day: Erling Haaland

Without a doubt, Erling Haaland delivered a top performance in Manchester City’s 7-0 win over RB Leipzig. The centre-forward added five goals to the Citizens’ success and joins Lionel Messi and Luiz Adriano in a small group of players to have scored five goals in a Champions League game.

Die FT-Topelf

The results at a glance

FC Chelsea – Bor. Dortmund 2:0

Benfica – FC Brugge 5:1

Tottenham 0-0 AC Milan

FC Bayern – Paris St. Germain 2:0

Manchester City – RB Leipzig 7:0

FC Porto 0-0 Inter Milan

SSC Neapel – Eintr. Frankfurt 3:0

Real Madrid – FC Liverpool 1:0

