Champions League: The FT top eleven of the round of 16 second legs

The German teams are only represented by FC Bayern in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. After some significant defeats, the proportion of Bundesliga players in the FT top eleven is correspondingly low.
Player of the match day: Erling Haaland
Without a doubt, Erling Haaland delivered a top performance in Manchester City’s 7-0 win over RB Leipzig. The centre-forward added five goals to the Citizens’ success and joins Lionel Messi and Luiz Adriano in a small group of players to have scored five goals in a Champions League game.
Continue below the ad
Die FT-Topelf
The results at a glance
- FC Chelsea – Bor. Dortmund 2:0
- Benfica – FC Brugge 5:1
- Tottenham 0-0 AC Milan
- FC Bayern – Paris St. Germain 2:0
- Manchester City – RB Leipzig 7:0
- FC Porto 0-0 Inter Milan
- SSC Neapel – Eintr. Frankfurt 3:0
- Real Madrid – FC Liverpool 1:0
published on
Continue below the ad