Champions League: The FT top eleven of the round of 16 second legs

The German teams are only represented by FC Bayern in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. After some significant defeats, the proportion of Bundesliga players in the FT top eleven is correspondingly low.

Player of the match day: Erling Haaland

Without a doubt, Erling Haaland delivered a top performance in Manchester City’s 7-0 win over RB Leipzig. The centre-forward added five goals to the Citizens’ success and joins Lionel Messi and Luiz Adriano in a small group of players to have scored five goals in a Champions League game.

Die FT-Topelf

The results at a glance

  • FC Chelsea – Bor. Dortmund 2:0
  • Benfica – FC Brugge 5:1
  • Tottenham 0-0 AC Milan
  • FC Bayern – Paris St. Germain 2:0
  • Manchester City – RB Leipzig 7:0
  • FC Porto 0-0 Inter Milan
  • SSC Neapel – Eintr. Frankfurt 3:0
  • Real Madrid – FC Liverpool 1:0

