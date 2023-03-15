Champions League: Unimaginative Liverpool misses miracles against Real Madrid

In the second leg against Real Madrid, it would have taken a goal spectacle for Liverpool to avert elimination. In the end, however, there was another defeat.

Jürgen Klopp and Liverpool FC were eliminated in the round of 16 of the Champions League. After the spectacular 2:5 in the first leg, the second leg got by with far fewer goals: In the end it was 0:1 from the Reds’ point of view. At no time was the miracle really within reach. The Klopp-Elf showed a largely bloodless performance and it was thanks to keeper Alisson Becker that there was no further high defeat. The Brazilian made outstanding saves more than once against the Madrilenians, who were dominant for long stretches. Karim Benzema landed the decisive goal in the 78th minute.

Liverpool threatens to miss the Champions League qualification for the coming season due to the exit and currently only sixth place in the English Premier League. Real Madrid, on the other hand, are still well on their way to defending their title. They also won last year’s final against Liverpool.

This is how the game went:

In the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, an entertaining game developed from the start. In view of the heavy burden from the first leg, Liverpool started offensively and courageously – and thus offered the hosts space. Real created chances, Eduardo Camavingas (20′) Schlenzer was just able to steer goalkeeper Alisson to the crossbar. Liverpool then acted more stable and created chances for themselves, but Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was always there.