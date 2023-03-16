Chancellery extension on the brink?: The new building divides Scholz and Lindner

The Chancellor’s Garden on the other bank of the Spree is already closed, the employees of the German government headquarters have to enjoy the first rays of spring sunshine in Berlin elsewhere. The preparatory work for the spectacular extension building, including the chancellor’s daycare center and a free-floating helipad, the plans for which were presented to the public in January 2019, have long been in full swing. Construction should start this year.

Or not? The constantly rising cost expectations have long been the subject of criticism. But now, of all people, the treasurer of the government has opened the keg again. Finance Minister Christian Lindner seemed very happy when he was asked about it before the Bundestag on Thursday. In any case, it wasn’t a verbal slip-up that he completely questioned himself the night before in Sandra Maischberger’s television talk at the top of the movement and the expansion – even if the FDP leader already suspected it in relation to his head of government Olaf Scholz (SPD). : “He will be displeased”.

The Chancellery is at least irritated because the Federal Ministry of Finance has always supported the project – first under Scholz himself and last year also under his successor Lindner. Last summer, in a ZDF interview, the chancellor had spoken a supposed power word when he said “that such a long-prepared plan, which is already very far advanced, must also be brought to an end”.

Number of employees doubled

In his view, the reasons that prompted his predecessor Angela Merkel (CDU) to expand what was already the largest government headquarters in the world are still valid. When the previous predecessor Gerhard Schröder put the “washing machine” into operation in 2001, the Chancellery employed 410 people – it was structurally designed for 50 more.

At the end of Merkel’s term in office, there were 830 because in European politics the music is now playing less in the Foreign Office or a department for digitization was added. There are now a few fewer employees, since the Regulatory Control Council responsible for reducing bureaucracy has been added to the Ministry of Justice. However, they remain scattered throughout the government district. The Ministry of Education on Kapelle-Ufer houses a department, and one floor of Lindner’s Ministry of Finance has also been occupied by chancellor officials for some time.

The liberal Lindner counters this argument with the home office experiences of the Corona period. In his own house, 65 percent would still use the location-flexible work, “colleagues can work from home, on the road, and use it too”. And because work has also been done differently in the Chancellery since the pandemic, the office space there could also be better used, the finance minister says: “So why such an expensive new building?”

777 The new building is expected to cost at least million euros

In fact, the expected construction costs are far beyond the high inflation rates. When the construction plans were presented four years ago, Helge Braun (CDU), then head of the Chancellery, in the presence of the architect duo Axel Schultes and Charlotte Frank, estimated a volume of 460 million euros. Last September, government circles were already counting on the Schnaps figure of 777 million euros – with a strong upward trend in view of the sharp rise in prices, especially in the construction industry.

How big the actual savings would be if construction stopped is difficult to say at the moment. The Federal Press Office was not yet able to answer the question on Thursday as to how high the default payments would be for companies that had already been commissioned. Nevertheless, Lindner is certain that the bottom line is that a lot could be saved, which is needed more urgently elsewhere.

The Bundestag decides

In the end, it is not Scholz and Lindner who have different opinions on this question, but the Bundestag that decides on the budget. But of course the different approaches of those at the top are also reflected in their respective government factions.

“All partners in the traffic light coalition must finally get used to the fact that we are conducting tough and targeted budget consultations,” warns FDP parliamentary group leader Christoph Meyer, for example: “Union and SPD have failed to consolidate the budget for years, and we are now paying the Merkel bill for this – this also includes the extension of the Chancellery.” He is not the only one demanding that the federal government set a good example in the face of tight budgets. For Otto Fricke, the spokesman for budgetary policy, “everything should be put to the test”, “the expansion of the Chancellery as well as the expansion of the Ministry of Finance – there must be no ban on thinking”.

The SPD parliamentary group, on the other hand, sees Lindner’s advance as more of a show, with which points can easily be scored. “We assume that the federal government’s current construction plans will remain in place,” explains budget spokesman Dennis Rohde: “The federal finance minister has not informed the responsible parliamentarians about any adjustments to date.” Rather, he had construction projects worth 1.5 the day before Billions of euros from his business area in the budget committee.

Rohde therefore does not want to put on the shoe of not having recognized the seriousness of the financial situation: “We are all aware that preparing the budget for 2024 is a challenge.” There are much bigger construction sites than the Chancellery.

