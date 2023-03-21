Change of seasons: combat physical stanchezza and irritability with questi alimenti molto amati

With the arrival of spring, sono in molti a ritrovarsi a combattere con stanchezza maggiore e sonnolenza improvvisa. Emicrania e spossatezza possono essere un conseguenza del cambio di stagione. Since we see how to protect and hurt our body.

Has spring officially arrived from poche ore, eppure sono già diverse settimane che lamentiamo i sintomi del cambio di stagione? Ecco how I will increase the energy that sows essersi ridotte all’osso.

surely, A healthy diet is at the base of a physical and also psychological deterioration. Obviously, each individual will follow a nutritional plan that is best suited to his own esigenze. Tuttavia, abbiamo a regola fundamentale che va bene per tutti: The diet should be varied and balanced, rich in food from animal and vegetable origin, vegetables and fruits. A prerogative of non-dimentiare if you fly will contrast external aggression with a good response from the immune system.

Secondo multi esperti, durante il period spring and estivo bisognerebbe fare il pieno di: magnesium, vitamin C and vitamin D. Il magnesium è utilissimo all’organismo per a serie di fattori. Contro la stanchezza e lo stress è un vero portento. Vitamin C and D help the functioning of our immune system.

Magnesium: quali alimenti mangiare?

To increase the amount of magnesium in the body if I consume only dry fruit. In particular, I send him and gli anacardi ne sono ricchi. A good magnesium is also content without pistacchi. A discreet amount of magnesium if found also nei carciofi, spinaci, zucchine and biete. Sources of these important minerals also miglio, quinoa, mais and farro. For how much i guard legumi, fagioli and ceci sono i più indicati. Non tutti sanno che il pecorino formaggio It is rich in magnesium.

Vitamin C: quali sono gli alimenti migliori in this season?

When you think of vitamin C, it will suddenly come to mind, tuttavia, in spring we can mangiare le fragole, le ciliegie ei primi fighi di stagione. I won’t tell you la mela, il pompelmo e il limone sono buone fonti say this vitamin. Bisognerà attende ancora a po’, ma anche And pepperoni are rich in vitamin C.

Vitamin D: mangiare thing?

Gli alimenti ricchi di vitamin D sono tantissimi. Il salmone e lo sgombroad esampio, but also Grana Padano I am rich in vitamin D. Un piatto sfizioso, buono e salutare potrebbe essere quello composto da uova e asparagi. Inoltre, we appreciate the vitamin D if you acquire it even in the sun, if you are away in winter.

Le fiber non devono mai mancare

If taking care of the intestinal bacterial flora is essential to far be well with our organism, a greater ragion will face periods of physiological changes. During the passage between winter and spring If I advise to increase the dose of cipolla, aglio, segale, oatmeal and even orzo. Favorite foods to support the intestine. Fra gli ortaggi più indicati, gli asparagi che aiutano la crescita dei microbi intestinali che sono alleati della nostra salute.