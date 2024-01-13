Chaos in RTVE due to the signing of Beln Esteban

Televisión Española continues to bet on entertainment, with Bake Off and Baila como puede being its big bets for this season. The dance program, which will land soon on La 1, will be presented by Anne Igartiburu and have celebrities like Lydia Lozano or Fabiola Martínez. As for the jury, all the lights pointed towards Beln Esteban.

A bomb signing that José Pablo López, content director of TVE, closed, but that Elena Sánchez, interim president of the corporation, immediately shot down. So pick up this Saturday Informalia on your portal: He has vetoed the signing of the town’s princess, which was already closed for his number two after several weeks of negotiations.

A strong disagreement between López and Sánchez that leaves Beln Esteban out of the game. According to the head of RTVE, the content director had insisted on hiring another face from the universe of the extinct Slvame without consulting his superior. It should be remembered that La 1 already has former workers from La Fbrica de la Tele such as Terelu Campos, Lydia Lozano, Roco Carrasco or Alba Carrillo.

The operation was personally aborted by the head of the public channel, they say from Informalia. The contract with Belén Esteban had been closed this Friday and the news was already spreading like wildfire on social networks where many users celebrated this incorporation that turned out to be unsuccessful.

The contract was already on the table and ready to be closed, they add. Elena Snchez considers Beln Esteban’s hiring inconvenient and inopportune thus provoking a strong discussion with José Pablo López. The former Slvame co-host was going to share the jury table with Beatriz Luengo and Norma Duval.

The rescue of TVE

Aware of the great affection that the public has for some faces of Slvame, José Pablo López is committed to saving the public channel that will allow them to continue recording good audience data. Something Elena Sánchez is not willing to go through: He does not want to risk new criticism, he does not want to risk his position and prestige.

On the other hand, Informalia reveals that RTVE He considered signing Jorge Javier Vzquez to present a magazine in the afternoons of La 1. Something that was finally rejected due to the large financial outlay that the entity would have to make to pay the clause of the Catalan contract with Mediaset Spain.