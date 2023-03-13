Characters, plot... what we know about the second season of "The Last of Us"

The first season of the series based on the hit video game ends on Monday. A second season is already in the works.

It’s already the end of The Last of Us, whose first season was able to retain viewers, more and more as the episodes went by. While Amazon Prime subscribers discover the latest part of the adventures of Joel and Ellie this Monday, the creators of the series, Craig Mazin and Neil Druckman (also creator of the video game) unveiled, during a virtual press conference, the last week, some elements on the second season, already in preparation.

While the first season followed the plot of the first game, released in 2013, the second season will relate that of the second game, The Last of Us Part II, released in 2020 and whose action is five years after that of the first. Like the first season, the second will take some liberties with the game’s story.

“Many more Infected”

“Season 2 will be different from the game, just like this premiere was,” explain the showrunners, whose comments were relayed by Variety. “Sometimes it will be drastically different, sometimes it will be barely different, but it will be different. It won’t be exactly like the game. This will be the show that Neil and I want to do and we’re doing it with Bella,” notes Craig Mazin , pointing out that Bella Ramsey, the young actress who plays Ellie, will then be 19 years old, the age of the heroine at the time of the second part.

Even if at 17 – the age she was when she was cast – Bella Ramsey was playing a 14-year-old character, this implies filming quite close in time, since the young actress will be 20 years old in September 2023.

The creators of the series also promise a season more populated by characters zombified by mushrooms, the “Infected”, who are finally not very present in this first season.

“It is quite possible that there will be many more Infected in season 2, and perhaps of different types”, let go of the creators of the series.

Some fans have thus regretted the lack of action scene in the first season, compared to the game.

“You don’t play, you watch”

“So there may be less action than some wanted because we couldn’t necessarily make sense of much of the action, or because they were worried it would be repetitive. After everything, you don’t play, you watch,” said Craig Mazin.

Regarding the cast, only one thing is certain, we will find the tandem Pedro Pascal -Bella Ramsey in this new season.

The HBO series was renewed on January 27, with a tweet stating that “the journey continues”.

The first season tells the odyssey of Joel and Ellie, in a post-apocalyptic universe, where a mushroom transforms humans into sorts of zombie-mushrooms. Joel, fifty years old bruised by a personal tragedy 20 years earlier, finds himself flanked by Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, who cannot be infected and whose existence could save all of humanity.

Since its launch, The Last of Us attracted a growing number of viewers: the second episode was viewed by more than 5.7 million viewers and the third exceeded 6.4 million viewers. The penultimate episode brought together more than 8.1 million viewers. Amazon has not yet communicated on the hearings of the last episode, probably also very popular.