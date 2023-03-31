Charente: two members of a “family clan” sentenced to life imprisonment and 30 years in prison

A 54-year-old mother and her 24-year-old son were sentenced to life imprisonment on Friday by the Charente Assize Court for having organized in 2017 the disappearance of a young disabled person who witnessed scams from their family.

“Leader of a pack of wolves”, “the Alpha who manipulates, holds everyone”. for having organized, with his 24-year-old son, the disappearance of a young disabled man who witnessed the family’s scams.

Requisitions which were followed by the jurors of the Charente Assize Court, having sentenced the two protagonists to life imprisonment for these facts.

“Clan familial”

The author of the murder, companion of one of the daughters of the family, was sentenced to 30 years in prison, after admitting the facts. A two-year prison sentence, for “concealment of a corpse” never found since, was also pronounced against a young woman, spouse of another of the girls of this “family clan”.

Several members of this family had already been convicted by the Laval Criminal Court in 2019 for multiple acts of fraud, abuse of weakness, money laundering and concealment committed in several departments during the 2010s.

According to the modus operandi revealed by the investigators in this case, the mother approached vulnerable people to put them in a relationship with her children, mostly minors.

Suffocated after a “preparatory meeting”

Once in love, these fragile people, sometimes deficient, fell heavily into debt for the benefit of the family, which also diverted their social assistance, without the possibility of leaving the clan without the approval of the matriarch.

The victim, a young man with an intellectual disability, in love with one of the daughters of the clan, would have expressed the wish to leave the family after several years of bullying and humiliation.

According to the account of the murderer, this witness to the functioning of the “clan” was suffocated, after a “preparatory meeting” of the family, with a cloth soaked in ether, before being dismembered and then burned in the chimney of a house. in a neighboring town.