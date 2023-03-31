Charges against Trump

Washington— A Manhattan grand jury voted to indict former President Donald Trump, his lawyers said Thursday, making him the first person in US history to serve as commander-in-chief and then be charged with a crime.

The indictment, which has the potential to upend the country’s political and legal landscape, came after weeks of speculation about whether and when Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg might take such a move. He sets the stage for a courtroom showdown between one of the most combative politicians in modern American history and the local prosecutors who have hounded him for years.

The grand jury had been hearing evidence about paying hush money to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, allegedly to prevent her from saying she had a sexual encounter with Trump years earlier.

The indictment has yet to be unsealed, meaning the specific charges and accusations have not been made public. But Bragg and his investigative team were looking into whether Trump falsified business records related to the payments in a way that could constitute a campaign finance violation.

Trump was at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida home and private club, Thursday afternoon when his lawyers said he had been charged. It was not immediately clear how or when he would be brought before a court in New York to answer the charges. Security will be a concern, given that he has a significant Secret Service detail as a former president, a novel issue in a landmark case.

Arrest warrants are generally issued automatically when an indictment is filed against a person who has not previously been charged in a criminal complaint. In this case, the indictment was filed behind closed doors at the lower Manhattan courthouse after the clerk’s office was closed that day.

Trump, who is seeking to return to the White House in 2024 and leads most polls of Republican voters, is also the focus of criminal investigations in Georgia and Washington related to his efforts to overturn President Biden’s 2020 election victory and his handling of classified material at Mar-a-Lago.

Being charged with a crime does not disqualify you from running for office.

The former president has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and has maintained that those investigating him were making politically motivated accusations, a stance that energizes the most loyal segments of his base, even as some major Republicans have expressed interest in finding a new standard-bearer of the party.

Trump, who has long been critical of law enforcement officials, particularly regarding the investigation into their conduct, quickly issued a statement condemning the allegation. The Democrats, he charged, “have lied, cheated and stolen in their obsession with trying to ‘get Trump,’ but now they have done the unthinkable: indicted a completely innocent person in an act of blatant election interference. Never before in our nation’s history has this been done.”

He vowed to rally his fellow Republicans to defeat Bragg, an elected Democrat. “And then we’re going to defeat Joe Biden, and we’re going to throw every single one of these crooked Democrats out of office,” he said.

Susan Necheles and Joseph Tacopina, the attorneys who have been representing Trump in the Bragg case, confirmed in a statement that their client was charged but said: “He committed no crime. We will vigorously fight this political accusation in court.”

Bragg’s investigation appears to have focused on $130,000 paid by former Trump lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen, who said he advanced the money involved in the Daniels transactions to guarantee his silence before the 2016 election, and then Trump reimbursed him. The reimbursement payments were misclassified as legal fees, previous investigations have found.

Cohen served prison time after pleading guilty in two federal criminal cases, including one involving campaign finance violations related to Daniels and another woman who alleged an affair with Trump. He has also pleaded guilty to lying to Congress and his credibility has come under attack from Trump defenders, potentially undermining his strength as a witness.

Bragg’s office has already won a conviction against the Trump family business, successfully prosecuting the Trump Organization on tax fraud and related charges in a criminal trial in New York Supreme Court late last year. In that proceeding, veteran Trump Organization executive Allen Weisselberg testified against the Trump family company under a plea deal that required him to serve five months in prison in exchange for his assistance at trial. He had been facing up to 15 years in prison after evading taxes on $1.7 million in income.

As a result of the December conviction, the Trump Organization was ordered to pay a $1.6 million fine to the state, the largest amount allowed under New York law. Trump was not charged in the case.

The district attorney’s investigation into Trump began in 2019, under Bragg’s predecessor, Cyrus R. Vance Jr.. It resulted in a Supreme Court legal battle over access to Trump’s tax returns and associated records, which they were eventually delivered to Vance’s office.

At the start of Bragg’s term in 2022, he rebuffed pressure from top prosecutors to ask a previous grand jury to indict Trump for defrauding lenders and insurance companies by lying about the true value of his property and other assets. Bragg said at the time that his office would continue to investigate the former president and that a new roster of attorneys had become involved in the case.

Vance had previously considered filing charges against Trump related to Daniels. But his office dismissed that as a viable option and moved on to other matters, including the Trump Organization’s tax practices and asset valuations.

Federal prosecutors also declined to prosecute Trump in connection with the Daniels payments, even though they charged Cohen.