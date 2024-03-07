Charges are added to a soldier detained for six years

CARACAS. – The family of military Igbert Marín Chaparro, arrested For six years after being accused of conspiring against Nicolás Maduro, he denounced that they intend to prosecute the lieutenant colonel for the alleged commission of new crimes.

In 2020, Marín Chaparro was sentenced, along with three other lieutenant colonels of the Venezuelan Army, to seven years and six months in prison for the crimes of instigating rebellion and against military decorum. This case was linked to a plan that the regime de Maduro said she had an abortion before the 2018 presidential elections.

His relatives hope that the soldier will opt for measures to redeem his sentence, a right that has been available to him since October 2023. However, in a video broadcast on social networks on Wednesday, March 6, the family said that the Lieutenant Colonel is subjected to another judicial process.

This time it would be the alleged plot called “La Viñeta Conspiracy”, one of the plans that the Maduro regime has been investigating since 2023. La Viñeta is an official residence located in the Fuerte Tiuna military installations.

Embed –

New crimes

Ignell Marín Chaparro, sister of military, said in the video that “in recent days Igbert was charged with new crimes with sentences of up to 30 years in prison. This occurred in a surprise hearing at night, at the same headquarters of the General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence (DGCIM) with the imposition of a public defender, denying him, despite his request, the presence of his trusted lawyers.

He asserted that the evidence against Lieutenant Colonel Igbert Marín Chaparro “is rigged.” In that sense, the sister, accompanied by the military man’s parents, said that “it is absurd to think that, from a maximum security prison like the DGCIM dungeons, actions of this type could be orchestrated.”

The soldier who was transferred to the Rodeo I prison, 37 minutes from Caracas, and is not allowed to deliver basic supplies. “He is visibly thinner and has high blood pressure,” said his sister. She added that the psychological torture against the officer affects the family.

@snederr

Source: Family of the military man Igbert Marín Chaparro