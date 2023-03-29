Charles and Camilla in Berlin: This is how the king’s visit works

Where can I watch King starting today? BILD names the most important stages of King Charles III’s visit to Germany. (74) and his wife Camilla (75) from today, Wednesday.

During the state visit of the British king and his wife in Berlin, the level of security is comparable to that of top politicians in the capital.

On Wednesday, around 900 police officers are to be deployed to block off streets and squares and for security, and then around 1,100 police officers on Thursday. The police received support from other federal states in the form of 20 explosives detection dogs.

Despite the high security precautions and some private appointments, there is also the opportunity for normal people to take a look at the monarch.

The flag of Great Britain has already been hoisted at the Brandenburg Gate Photo: Paul Zinken/dpa

WEDNESDAY

2:10 p.m.: The royal couple was received at Berlin Airport with a 21-shot salute.

3:10 p.m.: Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Elke Büdenbender welcome the royal couple with military honors at the Brandenburg Gate. Citizens can watch there.

3.45 p.m.: In Bellevue Palace, the Federal President speaks about the energy transition and sustainability.

7.35 p.m.: State banquet at Bellevue Palace.

The current visit is Camilla and Charles’ first joint trip to Germany as a royal couple Foto: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

THURSDAY

11.10 a.m.: The royal couple visits the market on Berlin’s Wittenbergplatz.

11:45 a.m.: King Charles speaks in the Bundestag – probably partly in German.

12.50 p.m.: Visit to the arrival center for Ukrainian refugees in Tegel.

2.40 p.m.: Meeting with soldiers of the German-British Engineer Bridge Battalion in Finowfurt (Brandenburg).

3.30 p.m.: Visit to the eco-village Brodowin (Brandenburg).

FREITAG

10.30 a.m.: Departure with the ICE to Hamburg.

noon: The royal couple lay a wreath at the memorial for St. Nikolai Church, which was destroyed by British bombers in 1943.

Thereafter: Meetings with citizens are planned in front of Hamburg City Hall.

afternoon: Boat trip through the port.

The state visit then ends with a reception at the British Embassy.