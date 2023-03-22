Charles III: curiosities of a historical coronation

After a 73-year wait, that is, their entire lives, thousands of people from the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth will celebrate the coronation of King Charles III and his wife, the queen consort, on May 6, over a weekend in special events announced by the British Government.

While in the last hours details and some curiosities of the historic celebration were known, Paul Burrell himself, the former butler of the late Princess Diana who worked for her for more than ten years, said that Prince Harry will attend his father’s coronation alone because Meghan Markle “isn’t brave or strong enough” to face the family she did so much harm to.

The coronation, as stated, will take place on the morning of Saturday the 6th at Westminster Abbey in London, and the festivities will last for three days, offering an opportunity for citizens to gather for the historic event. The festivities will include a concert, a great “national lunch” and a volunteer initiative, as well as the traditional ceremony and parades in the streets.

On Sunday the 7th, a spectacular concert will take place at Windsor Castle that will showcase the country’s diverse cultural heritage in music, theater and dance. One of the highlights of the concert will be “Lighting Up the Nation”, in which iconic locations across the UK will be lit up with projections, lasers and drone visualizations.

Michelle Donelan, Minister for Digital Culture, Media and Sport, said the coronation is a huge milestone in UK and Commonwealth history. “The weekend of events will bring people together to celebrate our monarchy and the blend of tradition and modernity, culture and community that makes our country great,” she said.

According to Donelan, in addition, all citizens are invited to join, on any day, whether it is organizing a special street party, watching the coronation ceremony or the spectacular concert on television, or making a charitable donation during “The Big Help” program. Out” to help different causes.

Sunday’s activities will culminate in an evening of music and dance at the Windsor Castle Coronation Concert, organized and broadcast by the BBC, before an audience with free tickets.

Prominent members of the community, world leaders, ambassadors and members of European royal houses are expected to attend the coronation.

Prince Harry of England, one of the most popular figures in the British royal family, is also expected to take an active part in the king’s coronation in May. However, the future of his participation in the ceremony remains uncertain due to family tensions generated by the contents of his memoir.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently living in the United States, after the couple stepped down from their royal duties.

THE CORONATION

According to the protocols, the son of Queen Elizabeth, already reigns because he was proclaimed monarch on September 10, two days after his mother’s death, following the ancient rule Rex nunquam moritur (The king never dies) which indicates that the sovereign may die, but the government must continue.

The proclamation of Carlos III was an institutional act, almost a bureaucratic and unspectacular procedure, where the central news was his anger when he asked an assistant to remove the tray of pens from his desk before continuing to write.

The Crown of San Eduardo that Carlos must wear caused his first headaches. The first -literally- is due to its structure of 30 centimeters in height and 2.23 kilos of weight. Wearing it, besides being uncomfortable, is painful: Isabel used to remember that she thought her neck would break the first time she used it, which is why it is used only for a brief moment during the ceremony. For the end, the Imperial State Crown is placed on the head of the monarch, which, although it is taller -measuring 31.5 cm-, weighs much less: 1.28 kilos. Both crowns were the center of debates because they wore precious stones extracted from former colonial territories and now sovereign nations. To avoid controversy, they were modified and the stones that reminded a story that most of the British prefer to forget were removed.

The crown that was not modified is the one that Camila will wear and is the same one that Queen Mary of Teck, her husband’s great-grandmother, wore in 1911 when George V was crowned. She was removed from the Tower of London and is already in the hands of goldsmiths to adapt her size to the head of Carlos’ wife. It is the first time in the recent history of the British monarchy that a crown for a consort will be reused, rather than created a new one. The decision is one more example of the model of sustainability and care for the planet that Carlos wants for his reign.

Unlike royal weddings, the coronation is considered a matter of state.

According to the BBC, Elizabeth’s coronation was attended by eight thousand guests. How many will there be this time? The big problem – it is pointed out – arose because the Abbey has a capacity for two thousand two hundred people, for which reason it was closed for five months to add seats and also place strategically concealed bathrooms. On this occasion the maximum capacity of the place would be respected.

In addition to the religious ceremony, there will be other types of events for the public. Buckingham has already announced that a concert will be held where attendees will be chosen through a raffle for tickets conducted by the BBC. One of Carlos’ directives was that the concert be inclusive, which is why the refugee choirs, the National Health System, the singing groups of the LGTBQ+ community or the deaf choirs will participate. In keeping with a hyper-connected world, the Virtual Choir, made up of singers from all over the Commonwealth, will also join in with an exclusive performance for that night.

For music lovers, some more data transcended. Carlos was in charge of choosing the 12 pieces of music that will be performed at the ceremony, including a hymn by Andrew Lloyd Webber, the creator of Cats and Evita. Songs in Welsh will be included in the service and, according to reports, the Welsh opera singer Sir Bryan Terfel has already ensured his presence. There will also be Greek Orthodox music in memory of Prince Philip, the king’s father, who was born in Greece and a gospel choir will also perform. In addition, pubs, clubs and bars were authorized to extend closing hours by two hours more than usual that weekend.