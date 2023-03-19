Charles III: the king’s tender tribute to Elizabeth II for Mother’s Day

This Sunday March 19 was a rather special day for King Charles III. On this first Mother’s Day without Elizabeth II, he sent her a very beautiful message which did not fail to touch Internet users on Instagram.
On September 8, 2022, The Royal Family of England announced the death of Queen Elizabeth II. This loss caused quite a few changes within the clan. To begin with, the coronation of Charles III scheduled for May 6. Moreover, his brother Andrew would resent the fact that his eldest was the only one to have inherited their mother’s fortune. Six months after her disappearance, the queen remains unforgettable in the memory of her loved ones, especially on this Mother’s Day celebrated this Sunday, March 19 across the Channel.
A nice keepsake for Mother’s Day
This Sunday is a special day for Charles III since it is his first Mother’s Day without Queen Elizabeth II. Through the Instagram account of the British royal family, the father of William and Harry revealed a memory of his childhood accompanied by the first woman in his life. We can see him young, sitting on his knees. Under this publication, Internet users were able to discover a very beautiful message where we could read: “To all the mothers around the world, and to those who may be missing their mom today, we are thinking of you and wishing you a special Mother’s Day.” On a second shot, we can see Camilla with her own mother, Rosalind Cubitt, who died in 1994 at the age of 72.
A speech about his mother
A few days before, Charles III had already mentioned his beloved mother during his speech celebrating Commonwealth Day at Westminster Abbey. “In succeeding Her Majesty at the helm of the Commonwealth, I draw great strength from her example, as well as from all that I have learned from the extraordinary people I have met, across the Commonwealth, over so many years. ‘years”, entrusted the son of Elizabeth II in front of several members of his family. Prince William, his wife Kate Middleton, the new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie and Princess Anne were alongside the 74-year-old sovereign. For their part, Prince Andrew, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not part of it.
Article written in collaboration with 6medias.