Charles in Hamburg: Here he gets the BILD book

He’s actually supposed to get into his Bentley right in front of City Hall. But King Charles does not want to disappoint a royal supporter without a handshake after hours in the rain.

Despite other requirements, he makes an extra round to his cheering fans.

I, the BILD reporter Franziska Ringleben (32), brought him a present – ​​the big “BILD book”. 752 pages, 40.5 x 8.5 x 59.3 cm. 60 years of BILD newspaper with one front page per month.

“Kiss! Kiss! Hooray!!” headlined BILD 2011 at the wedding of Prince William and his Kate Foto: Fabian Matzerath

He shakes my hand, I ask him if he knows the BILD newspaper. He agrees, laughs, picks up the book and looks at the title extensively. I add: “We’re like the German ‘The Sun’ – only better.”

King Charles laughs again, replies, “I’ll take that into account and I’ll take your word for it.”

He gives the book to one of his employees. Let’s see if BILD makes it to Buckingham Palace.