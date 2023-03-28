"Charlotte must have been 7 years old...": Robert Charlebois confides in his very drunken evenings with Serge Gainsbourg when he was still a young dad

guest of Keys to a life on Sud Radio, Robert Charlebois confided in his very drunken evenings with Serge Gainsbourg in the 1970s. The two artists forged a frank complicity.
This Monday, March 27, for the new issue of his show, The keys of a life on Sud Radio, Jacques Pessis received Robert Charlebois. The tireless 78-year-old singer is promoting his new show CharleboisScope that he will give this weekend at the Grand Rex in Paris. During the show, Robert Charlebois returned his friendship with Serge Gainsbourg he saw in the 1970s.
“He took me to places where he was always received with open arms”
Faced with Jacques Pessis, the Quebec artist confided in his moments spent with the interpreter of Javanese : “Charlotte (Gainsbourg) was small. She must have been 7, 8 years old. I went to Serge’s then there was the first Yamaha piano. It was a small piano with the keyboard moving (…) He took me to places where he was always received with open arms. I never saw him fall Serge.” Robert Charlebois also mentioned his very special evenings with Serge Gainsbourg: “After a more than drunken evening, we came home, it must have been two or three in the morning. He had directed traffic on the Champs-Élysées, but hey, it’s crazy we do. And then, we went to his house. It wasn’t over, he wanted us to continue. There was an organ too and he started the piano, I saw the notes that began to play my song. And there I had like the beginning of a heart attack telling myself, but you know I’m hallucinating and yet, I didn’t smoke anything, we only drank.”
“I had the chance to spend unforgettable evenings with him”
Over the years, Robert Charlebois has forged a frank bond with Serge Gainsbourg who did not hesitate to invite him to parties and also to his home. “We had very interesting discussions, very funny. He was a good guy. I had the chance to spend unforgettable evenings with him“, he told the Parisian last February. And to add:“We went to the Alcazar in Paris, a very chic bar. There was a guy who had a long string of pearls. Serge said, ‘Look, Robert, that guy must be a Mormon!’ And we started calling him ‘Mormon’.”