Charly defends himself after criticism for not wanting to talk about the protests in Cuba

The Cuban urban music singer Carlos Coronadopopularly known as Charlyhas come to his defense after the rain of criticism he has received in the last few hours, both he and his partner Johayronfor not wanting to talk about the recent protests in Cuba during a interview given to Cuban youtuber Dayanoti.

“When we want to speak, we want to address ourselves specifically, we do so through our social networks, we do not have to use a platform etc. of someone we do not know to express what we feel or what we stop feeling. Everyone has their own thoughts and everyone “He has his point of view.”were the first words that Charly spoke in a video that he broadcast live through his Instagram account.

Regarding the mocking faces he made with his mouth at the camera after YouTuber Dayanoti asked them about the subject, Charly said that he thought the camera was off and he never imagined that they were recording.

“No one disrespected anyone, the faces I made at the camera made me think that he wasn’t filming, that it was all a joke because it was the first thing we said to him”he added.

Charly continued alleging that Dayanoti told them that he was going to ask them “showbiz questions” and that he never told them that he intended to talk about politics. “The first question he asked us was about that and we even thought he was joking”he commented.

Next, Charly said in the live video that after realizing the issue, they told the YouTuber to delete what they had filmed and repeat the interview.

“We told him to delete the interview and we’ll do it again before going to the concert. I see that your questions are directed at that, let’s do it”he expressed.

Then he added: “You are invading my privacy and we gave you the opportunity to at least respect that side. We even thought that I wasn’t even recording.”.

The member of Charly & Johayron also said that when they called Dayanoti after what happened, he told him to give him 5 thousand dollars and that he would not upload the interview.

“As soon as he came out, he was called by phone and he said that they should give him 5 thousand dollars so that he would not upload the interview. Everything was with the objective of creating his content and in the end he created it”he concluded.