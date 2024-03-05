Charly & Johayron continue betting on romantic music and announce their next song

Charly & Johayron continue betting on romantic music within the urban genre, something that has given very good results so far.

The popular Cuban duo shared a preview of one of his upcoming songs with which they once again continue this line that has managed to conquer thousands of fans.

“I don’t even know what we are but we have to continue being that way. The glow you generate only bothers those who live in the dark. Att: magic pencils. New music from Charly & Johayron” reads his latest post on Instagram.

The singers uploaded a video from the recording studio with the background song whose introduction is with the chords of a piano.

“Love is four letters that are the most beautiful together / I don’t know how to say I love you but I’m feeling it / And I like that we don’t use the bed to sleep / That you are a lady for the world and perverted for me / That from one to ten I I love you a four / And you are the six that my nine is missing / I’m going to invent a new excuse so that you stay again”says a fragment of the lyrics.

Recently the artists hinted on the networks that they are cooking a new album.

How many eager to hear new songs from Charly & Johayron?