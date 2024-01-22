Charly & Johayron reveal how much they earn monthly with their music

The race of Charly & Johayron continues to rise and of course that success is reflected in the profits they receive.

The popular Cuban duo revealed in a recent interview for the “Sin Corona” space how much they bill monthly with their musica.

El Charly had to mention the figure in dollars that they have earned the least in a month and this one said that 32 thousand dollarsbut clarified that it refers to this stage of popularity.

For his part, Johayron revealed that The best month they managed to bill 120 thousand dollars.

For any artist within the Cuban urban genre, maintaining a range of earnings between 32 thousand and 120 thousand dollars per month is considerable, especially considering that Charly & Johayron burst onto the music scene relatively recently.

Beyond the numbers, the truth is that these young reggaeton artists have achieved conquer the public with your music.

His first record EGO was a resounding success, and “A copy of me”, the title included in this album, is one of the most popular topics of the moment.