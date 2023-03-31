Chart of the day: Clothing, what is most purchased online in Mexico

It’s no surprise that you buy online They have managed to position themselves among consumers, who, according to a study, what they buy the most in said channel is clothing and footwear, among many other items.

As such, it is not a new channel, but it is one of the most relevant in recent years after the arrival of the pandemic, an event that led to a significant acceleration in the digitization process throughout the world.

First of all, the number of people with internet access has been growing globally; In Mexico, it is estimated that by 2026, there will be around 118.2 million people with Internet access, a fact that will significantly increase purchases online.

In this sense, a study by the statistics platform, Statista, announced that the Latin American and Caribbean e-commerce market reached a value of retail sales of 125,000 million dollars in 2022, a fact that, in short, is striking, given that the old habits of consumers, prior to the pandemic, are back, even since last year. In fact, it has been pointed out that he eCommerce will continue to report significant growth in Latin America towards the year 2027.

Clothing, the most purchased online in Mexico

Mexico is one of the countries in all of Latin America where the eCommerce and, of course, this will continue to position itself in consumer habits.

In the midst of this scenario, it is worth highlighting the survey data Statista Consumer Insightswhich reveals that, in Mexico, 47 percent of consumers buy clothes onlinebeing this product the most purchased through said channel.

In second position, with 37 percent preference, is footwear and with 33 percent are electronic products, as shown in the graph deposited at the top.

We are talking about estimates from February of this year, which indicate that 54 percent of the Mexican population currently makes some type of purchase online.