Charts Japan: end of series for the PS5, flop for Bayonetta Origins

Apparently, what interests players in Bayonetta is not necessarily its origins. That’s about all that can be said about the paltry sales of Bayonetta Origins, this fairy tale-like action/puzzle spin-off, which PlatinumGames has not taken lightly, like the underlines its very good critical reception. In addition, the fans can be reassured, the producer Hideki Kamiya again recently reminded that the Bayonetta franchise does not intend to stop there.

Since one Nintendo game doesn’t always replace another, Cereza didn’t have what it took to come and tickle Kirby, but the pink glutton will be asked to leave his place next week due to the release of a certain Resident Evil 4, first spring event pending a certain The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

For the rest, note that Hogwarts Legacy: The Legacy of Hogwarts continues to cling to the top 10 for over a month now, which is not trivial for a PS5 game. Word of mouth also works for Octopath Traveler II, which we thought would fade more quickly in view of its timid launch week.

The Switch finds its chair

On the console sales side, the Earth can start to turn in the right direction as seen from Japan since the Switch regains the lead in sales after seeing the PS5 outperform it for a nice series of seven consecutive weeks. Sony Interactive Entertainment’s machine is now readily available on the shelves and the phenomenon of accumulation of long unsatisfied demand is coming to an end. It remains to be seen at what level the PS5 will stabilize, knowing that the manufacturer would no doubt sign right away to reproduce these 40,000 sales each week. Finally, beware of the Xbox Series, whose sales since the beginning of the year (35,200) are now lower than those of last year at the same stage.