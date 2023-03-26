Chat GPT has leaked sensitive user data in new bug

During the week, Open AI was forced to pull the emergency brake for emergency maintenance after the chatbot was found to be leaking chat history between users. Now it turns out that the problem was bigger than that, write Engadget.

Open AI says that “in the hours before we took Chat GPT offline on Monday, it was possible for some users to see other active users’ first and last names, email address, payment address, the last four digits of the user’s payment card, and the payment card’s expiration date”.

However, full payment card numbers should not have been leaked.

The problem should now be fixed and Open AI should have raised security so that something similar does not happen again.

