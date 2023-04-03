Chatbot can write parts of students’ national exams – Swedish School Administration: “Naturally a weakness”

With the help of artificial intelligence, the chat robot ChatGPT can both reason and produce long texts in a short time. The texts are not searchable and the technology has received a lot of attention within the school because it opens up more opportunities for cheating.

– Just last week I have found five students who have used ChatGPT, says Shermake Guled, teacher at Nils Erikssongymnasiet in Trollhättan where teachers from different schools met to discuss AI development.

“The chatbot has so much muscle”

The problem is current before the spring’s national exam, where the high school seniors have to write speeches at home which they then present at school. This is despite the fact that the Swedish National Agency for Education advises against using assignments completed at home as a basis for grades.

– It becomes contradictory that these results should carry more weight. I don’t know where it comes from, says Henrik Birkebo, teacher at Magnus Åbergsgymnasiet in Trollhättan.

He admits that the risk of someone else writing the speech, or other homework, has always existed.

– What makes it extra urgent now is that this chatbot has so much muscle, he says.

The Norwegian School Board wants to see change

This autumn, the Swedish National Agency for Education will change its guidelines for the oral part of the exams. As for the speech, the performance should weigh more heavily than before, compared to the speech script that is written at home.

– Changing the weight may not solve the problem completely. The fact that the student has to prepare the speech at home is of course a weakness, says Anders Boman, head of unit at the Swedish National Agency for Education.

The goal going forward is to get away from grade-based elements that are prepared at home.

Why don’t you adapt faster, technological development is faster?

– A national test takes two years to do and must have time to test hundreds of students. Then you end up in the discussion of whether it is worth taking the test. I mean it is, but I’m not waving the problem away, says Boman.

In the clip, teachers talk about how they try to prevent cheating.