ChatGPT is banned in Italy due to privacy issues

Italy’s national privacy regulator (GPDP) banned ChatGPT from the country this Friday (31). In a press release, the entity said there are privacy concerns related to the OpenAI model. In February, a similar ban happened to the Replika.ai chatbot in the country.

GPDP asks that OpenAI did not justify the collection of personal data from users. In addition, the developer would not have efficient mechanisms to prevent access by underage users, which “exposes minors to absolutely inadequate responses in relation to their degree of development and self-awareness”.

“ChatGPT, the best known among relational artificial intelligence software capable of simulating and processing human conversations, suffered on March 20 a data breach on user conversations and payment information for paid service subscribers”, punctuated the agency. in the statement referring to the leak of credit card data registered in the service.

Immediate effect ban

According to the regulator, the ban takes effect immediately, so it is a matter of time before users in the country are prevented from accessing the chatbot.

The Italian government’s order appears to refer specifically to ChatGPT, OpenAI’s chatbot. The GPT-3.5 and GPT-4 models are applied in other programs and services (Bing, for example) and apparently were not affected by the decision.

Source: GPDP