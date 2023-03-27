ChatGPT? No, it’s CatGPT, the Artificial Intelligence that allows you to chat with a cat!

The need of the human being to interact with others in a virtual way generated the chats. From there, we went to the chatbot, a Artificial intelligence who responds to us as if he were another person. And now we have reached a new level: chat with a cat

ChatGPT it stayed on the past (?), welcome to CatGPT, his feline-like parody.

The app was created by Wouter van Dijke, a data journalist from the Netherlands, as he describes on his Twitter account. “ChatGPT is boring,” the character writes. “I want a cat to answer my questions.”

“That’s why I created a new site: CatGPT”.

The subtitle to CatGPT is “What would happen if ChatGPT was a cat?”-

In a strict sense, if in ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence has the ability to respond to any concern (more or less accurately), CatGPT will only generate meows.

Yes, that will be the only response from the chatbot (or catbot, if we join logic). You can write about any topic, request essays or answers about the meaning of life, or whatever you fancy.

You will always receive one type of response: “Meow, meow”.

Beyond the cat’s entertainment, there are very noble interests in the CatGPT Artificial Intelligence parody

For the creation of CatGPT, Wouter van Dijke worked with the ChatGPT chatbot. That is, the system is similar, follow that guide: a page with a space to write the message at the bottom, the cat’s response being at the top.

CatGPT ChatGPT’s feline parody.

The cat has an avatar, obviously, with a cat head.

As they explain on the page, there is also the possibility of donating to charity for “normal size” cats or other “really large ones”. Options are one page for pet care, based on local organizations, and another to support the WWF, the World Wildlife Fund.

Nobler, impossible.