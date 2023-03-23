ChatGPT victim of security breaches, email addresses and phone numbers revealed

Email addresses, phone numbers and conversation history have been revealed following a bug in the OpenAI chatbot.

It didn’t take long before OpenAI and ChatGPT exposed their flaws. According to information from several American media, including Bloomberg et pc magthe chatbot suffered several malfunctions during the week, causing the site to be closed for a few hours.

The first elements indicating a security breach were noted on March 19. Several ChatGPT users were then worried to see in the history bar, on the left of the interface, titles of conversations of other users. Following this first alert, OpenAI then decided to close ChatGPT temporarily in order to solve the problem.

Mails and telephones revealed

A few hours later, after the chatbot reopened, other Internet users reported another problem: when some tried to subscribe to ChatGPT Plus, the paid subscription of the AI, email addresses and phone numbers third-party telephone numbers were entered directly on the payment interface.

A surfer even indicates that by refreshing the page, he fell each time on a new e-mail address of an unknown person. OpenAI told PC Mag that investigations were underway to understand the precise cause of these malfunctions. According to the company, open-source ChatGPT software is the source of these various bugs.