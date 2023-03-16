Chaves hot springs present app to leverage thermal tourism

AThe spa, located in Chaves, in the district of Vila Real, opened the spa season on February 1st, after, in 2022, having broken the record with nine thousand guests, the “greatest number ever”.

For 2023, the spa has prepared new spa programmes, new proposals at the Spa level, news in the dermocosmetic line and will, on Tuesday, launch a “new technological product” that will be at the service of spa tourism.

The newly created ‘mobile’ application “Termas de Chaves — Turismo Termal” adds information about the thermal offer, tourist places to visit in the city, events taking place, places to eat and experiences to be carried out, such as Estrada Nacional 2 (EN 2), which runs through the country from north to south (Chaves – Faro), or the trails available in the region, he explained in a statement.

The application will be “regularly updated with new information about the thermal offer, the municipality and its tour operators”.

On the same day, the new “Thermal EN2” programs will also be presented, which are aimed at the specific needs of those who take this “mythical route” that has its zero kilometer, in Chaves, and also the short-term programs: respiratory, anti-fatigue , firming, ‘shape’, reconditioning, pregnant and postpartum.

The Termas de Chaves say that its “exploitation for medicinal purposes has roots in Roman times”.

With a temperature of 76 degrees, the mineromedicinal water of Chaves is bicarbonate and rich in minerals, especially sodium, silica, fluoride and hydrogen carbonate.

According to the resort, “its main action is to stimulate metabolic and organic functions due to its mineralization, being indicated in the treatment of musculoskeletal pathologies, digestive system and respiratory tract”.

