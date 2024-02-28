Chavista Parliament proposes 27 possible dates for the presidential elections

CARACAS — A consultation promoted by the official Parliament of Venezuela will propose to the electoral authority 27 possible dates for this year’s presidential elections, the head of the legislature reported on Wednesday, who questioned the partiality of a possible European observation mission.

The document with the proposals, signed in an act by political and civil society leaders, will be delivered on Friday to the National Electoral Council (CNE), the only entity authorized to call elections and accused of serving Chavismo.

“We have 27 dates and the National Electoral Council will hold the technical discussions for the purposes of calling and preparing the electoral program,” Jorge Rodríguez, president of the Chavista Parliament and of this process that began on February 5, told journalists.

Rodríguez heads the regime’s delegation in the dialogue process with the opposition in which Norway is involved, and which agreed last October in Barbados to hold the elections in the second half of the year with the observation of the European Union and other international actors.

“This agreement is the development of the Barbados agreement and replaces it,” said the MP. “All the proposals are here: you want the elections to be on May 1, we put them on May 1, they want them to be on December 8, we put them on December 8, and for the National Electoral Council to decide.”

According to the regime official, 500 proposals were processed in 150 meetings, which include guarantees in the voting process and the updating of the electoral registry, in an attempt to create an image of “transparency and democracy” due to allegations of fraud by the electoral processes in Venezuela.

European Union observers

Regarding the European Union, he said that any invited actor is obliged to “impartiality.” “You cannot be observant and at the same time think that you can be so abusive and so rude to get involved in the internal affairs of the country,” he said due to the allegations of irregularities in the previous elections.

The EU – which already observed the last elections for mayors and governors in 2021 – has imposed individual sanctions against senior leaders of Chavismo, including Elvis Amoroso, head of the electoral authority and former comptroller responsible for disqualifying opposition candidates such as María Corina Machado.

Consultations will continue to address other issues such as the 2025 regional elections, Rodríguez said, referring to the mechanism convened in the first instance in response to the United States’ decision to reestablish sanctions – suspended after Barbados – after the disqualification against Machado.

Warnings from María Corina Machado

For her part, the Venezuelan opponent Maria Corina Machado expressed concern this week about the possibility of choosing an alternative opposition candidate for the next presidential election, arguing that this could strengthen dictator Nicolás Maduro by giving him “the right to choose.”

Machado explained that the Maduro regime would only accept a candidate that it is sure of being able to defeat, since it does not contemplate the possibility of defeat against the opposition.

María Corina Machado won the opposition primary elections in October with an overwhelming 2.4 million votes.

Source: AFP/DLA Editorial