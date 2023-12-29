Chayanne divorced after 30 years of marriage?

MIAMI.- Chayanne and his wife, Marina Elizabeth Maronese Pivetta, better known as Marilisa, surprised their followers on social networks by publishing a statement about their marriage this Thursday.

“Just as together we undertook this journey for more than three decades, together we also decided to continue our lives separately, always wishing each other the best and maintaining a healthy relationship in favor of our children,” reads the statement, captured by Time .

“I know that this information could cause interest, but I ask for respect for both Elizabeth and my family, because we seek to be calm in this new episode,” Chayanne added.

However, the Puerto Rican interpreter ended the message with a great joke. “You innocent little dove who let yourself be fooled!” He concluded.

This is how Chayanne and Marilisa used April Fool’s Day to follow the Catholic tradition, which is celebrated every December 28.

Chayanne’s marriage

Elmer Figueroa Arce, known artistically as Chayanne, and Marina Elizabeth Maronese Pivetta met in Venezuela in 1988: that year, Marilisa participated in Miss Venezuela, representing the Portuguese state; Although she did not win, the Venezuelan conquered the heart of one of the artists invited to the beauty gala, the interpreter of I will leave everything.

After this meeting, the singer – 55 years old – and the model – 54 years old – lived a discreet courtship until 1992, since at that time they said ‘I do’ and in 1997 they made their marriage public. As a result of the relationship, the artist and the lawyer are parents of Lorenzo Valentino and Isadora Valentina.