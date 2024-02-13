Chayanne, Eladio Carrin, Grupo Frontera and the Aguilar join Premio Lo Nuestro

MIAMI.- Univision today announced a new list of musical performances and artists, which will take place during the celebration of Lo Nuestro Award .

“Singer Ángela Aguilar, musical cone Chayanne, multi-platinum rapper and singer-songwriter Eladio Carrín, one of the leaders of Mexican music Grupo Frontera and ranchero music figure Pepe Aguilar join the list of stars who will perform next Thursday, February 22,” the chain revealed in a statement.

At only 20 years old and recognized as one of the most important Mexican artists, Ángela Aguilar will present for the first time on television with Yuridia the collaboration What agony. Aguilar has previously received two Premio Lo Nuestro awards and this year she is nominated for Female Artist of the Year-Mexican Music, Collaboration of the Year-Mexican Music and Mariachi/Ranchera Song of the Year.

The singer-songwriter and pop icon Chayanne, who has consolidated his musical career with more than 50 million albums sold, sold out tours, performances in film and television productions, will return to Premio Lo Nuestro to present for the first time Dancing bachata. The Puerto Rican singer has won three Premio Lo Nuestro, Premio Jvenes Valores 2001 and Premio A La Excelencia 2010, this year he is competing for the awards: Song of the Year-Pop and Song of the Year-Tropical.

The multi-platinum rapper and singer-songwriter Eladio Carrin will step onto the Premio Lo Nuestro stage for the first time to make the television debut of The happy song from the album y Blessed. The urban genre star, who has established himself as one of the most captivating musical artists in trap and reggaeton, is nominated in four categories, including: Song of the Year, Male Artist of the Year-Urban and Album of the Year- urban.

Grupo Frontera, who are currently modernizing the norteo and cumbia sounds, will be present at Premio Lo Nuestro not only because they are one of the highest nominees of the night with 10, but because they will also surprise the public with the television premiere of one of their musical songs. .

Pepe Aguilar, considered one of the greatest figures of ranchera music, winner of 12 Premio Lo Nuestro and the Premio A La Excelencia 2012, will also be present on stage to sing for the first time his most recent release titled Until I sleep, a musical fusin that combines rock and mariachi. Aguilar is nominated this year for Male Artist of Mexican Action, Colaboracin of Mexican Action and Cancin Nortea del Ao.

These artists join the previously announced group: Anitta, Banda MS, Camilo, Evaluna, Emilia, Gente de Zona, Gloria Trevi, Ilegales, Maluma, Natti Natasha, Tini, Wisin, Yandel and Yuridia.

Tickets for the ceremony, which will take place on February 22 at the Kaseya Center in the city of Miami, can be obtained here.