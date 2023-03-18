Cheap cell phones to take good selfies: models for less than $75,000

It cannot be denied that some selfies taken with a cell phone are better than others. Are you trying to take the best selfies but your current phone doesn’t have a good camera for that selfie?

We will share in this note cell phone models available in Argentina with very good cameras for selfies and a price less than 75 thousand pesos.

We will also explain how to improve your selfiesan activity that is more than just pointing the camera at your face and pressing the shutter button.

The following equipment list is ordered from highest to lowest price.

1. Phones for selfies: Moto G32

6.5″ IPS screen.

It has 3 rear cameras of 50Mpx/8Mpx/2Mpx.

16Mpx front camera .

. Procesador Snapdragon 680 4G Octa-Core de 2.4GHz con 4GB de RAM.

5000mAh battery.

128GB internal memory.

Waterproof.

With facial recognition and fingerprint sensor.

Precio: $74.999 in Mercado Libre’s own store specializing in electronics.

2. Phones for selfies: Moto G22

6.5″ IPS screen.

It has 4 rear cameras of 50Mpx/8Mpx/2Mpx/2Mpx.

16Mpx front camera .

. Procesador Mediatek MT6765V/CB Helio G37 Octa-Core de 2.3GHz con 4GB de RAM.

5000mAh battery.

128GB internal memory.

Splash resistant.

With facial recognition and fingerprint sensor.

Precio: $66.999 at the Motorola store in Mercado Libre.

3. Phones for selfies: TCL 30+

6.7″ AMOLED screen.

It has 3 rear cameras of 50Mpx/2Mpx/2Mpx.

13Mpx front camera .

. Procesador MediaTek Helio G37 Octa-Core de 2.3GHz con 4GB de RAM.

5010mAh battery.

128GB internal memory.

With facial recognition and fingerprint sensor.

Precio: $65.998 in the Perozzi and son store in Mercado Libre.

Tips to take the best selfie on your cell phone

lighting is key

Lighting is as essential in selfies as it is in any category of photography. Make sure you have one good light source for your selfies and you will be rewarded with a much better image.

In brighter light, the camera may lower the ISO and provide a faster shutter speed.. This will result in much less digital noise and a sharper image. Everything will look clearer, and even the colors will look better.

It’s not always easy to capture the best light, depending on your environment, but do your best. We recommend taking pictures near windows if you are indoors. At a minimum, you must ensure that artificial lighting falls on the subject, which would be yourself, in this case.

Sometimes harsh lighting can also affect how your selfies look. increase the contrast and you can create both dark shadows and muted reflections. Also, strong lighting can cause people to squint. This makes for a less than favorable aspect.

The sun is a powerful light source, so try to move to an area where the sunlight won’t hit you directly. This could be under a tree or next to a wall.

Play with angles on your cell phone

Much of the work in good photography is finding a good angle. Experiment with different angles to see what works best for your selfie. try tilt head to one sidehold the camera above your head or tilt it slightly downwards for a more flattering shot.

People who work as advertising or fashion models are very conscious of their “best angles“. If you never thought about this concept, go through your previous selfies and check the images that you think look the best. Keep an eye out for the angles that suit you best and try to use them more often.

Take care of your expression on the cell phone

Selfies are all about people, which makes expressions very important. Of course, you must make sure that your expression suits the situation or environment.

try one big smile for happy moments or a subtle one for a more casual look. If you’re trying to convey a more serious look, try a half smile or a more stoic expression.

I strike a pose in front of the cell phone

If part of her body is showing in the frame, you should also find out what poses you want to use. There is the usual one in which people hands are placed on hips.

You could also try doing something fun, like showing a peace sign. Maybe wave to the camera? You could go all out and hold your arm above your head for a more dramatic look. The possibilities are endless.

Let the environment help

What kind of selfie are you trying to shoot? Sometimes images have more to do with the environment, such as when visiting important landmarks or if you try to show people that you achieved something.

Maybe you want to show people a beautiful view. In this case, you will need to see what is around you and what would make your selfie more impressive. When you’re trying to show your surroundings, it might be a good idea to switch to a wide angle cameraif you have one.

Otherwise you can always extend the arm more and reduce the amount of space the face and body take up within the frame, so more of the background shows through in the image. If you want the selfie to be more about you, try to find a background that is as clean and simple as possible. Cluttered backgrounds often have distractions.

Try portrait mode on your cell phone

Now, if you want to take a selfie with a messy background and want to make them blend more, you can try portrait mode. Most cell phones have a portrait mode shape. For starters, these tend to improve the look of selfies in general.

Computational photography can help lighten your skin, improve exposure, brighten your eyes, whiten your teeth, and more. Portrait mode can also blur the background and create a beautiful effect”bokeh“. Just make sure you use blur wisely. You don’t want to blur the background if you’re trying to show where you are.

Use the correct settings on your cell phone

Portrait mode is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to phone camera settings you can try. If you want to be more fun, many cell phone cameras also have filterswhich you can use to add unique effects to your images.

Different cell phones have different capabilities, so you should explore them to see what is available to you. One you should activate is HDRespecially if you want a more evenly lit selfie.

As mentioned above, you should switch to a wide angle lens if you have one available to you. This will help cover more of the background or to include more people in the frame.

Most cell phones also have a flash option for selfies, which will essentially use the screen as a light source. The phone will show a white screen when shooting in this mode. This is useful when it comes to taking a good selfie in darker surroundings.

Complement the selfie with accessories for your cell phone

Selfies have to do with the personality. A large part of what you want to portray is expressed in what you wear, what surrounds you and the things that show what you are doing.

For example, if you are in a coffee shop, add personality to your photo by making sure your coffee cup appears somehow in the frame. Perhaps a book by his side would be a nice addition. You can also try adding hats, jewelry, sunglasses, and other accessories. Whether you are wearing them or pictured.

There are accessories to enhance your selfie photos. You can try things like “gimbals”, “selfie sticks”, luces portátiles and more. These provide an easy way to upgrade your phone’s camera.

Try to edit your selfies on your cell phone

For most photographers, capturing a good image is only half the task. Now is the time to edit it. Try to learn to edit, at least one basic level. This can take your photos from average to extraordinary.

These don’t have to be complex edits either. something as simple as improve exposuremaking colors more vibrant and correcting some distractions can do wonders.

Does the cell phone camera matter?

learn more about composition, color theory and adding personality to a photo will definitely make a more significant difference than taking a good selfie with your cell phone.

That being said, it is true that some cameras are better than others. Especially in the world of cell phone photographyin which many “smart” mobile phones come with better hardware and improved tools that can help you take a better photo more easily.

Besides, cell phone selfie cameras tend to have lower image quality overall. If you can, try to use the rear cameras, which are usually better than the front cameras, although for this you will have to try a lot because you will not be able to see yourself on the screen.