Cheap mini satellite is powered by AA batteries

The satellite was made from everyday materials. It is intended to show how space debris can be reduced.

AA batteries, Arduino CPU and a sail from the 3D printer: these are the materials students used to build Brown University the mini-satellite SBUDNIC. Before 10 months was launched into space with a SpaceX rocket. Now the first research results of the flight have been evaluated.

Die Falcon 9 rocket brought SBUDNIC into one 520 km high orbit. That’s where it opened tow sail out of Capt like a little umbrella. Its purpose was to accelerate the satellite’s re-entry into the atmosphere.

reduce space debris

Analysis shows that the sail actually brought the satellite back to Earth faster than other mini-satellites launched at the same time. This is how the satellite was still in early March 420 km above the Earth. Comparable satellites were still on 500 km Height.