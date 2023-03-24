Cheap mini satellite is powered by AA batteries

AA batteries, Arduino CPU and a sail from the 3D printer: these are the materials students used to build Brown University the mini-satellite SBUDNIC. Before 10 months was launched into space with a SpaceX rocket. Now the first research results of the flight have been evaluated.
Die Falcon 9 rocket brought SBUDNIC into one 520 km high orbit. That’s where it opened tow sail out of Capt like a little umbrella. Its purpose was to accelerate the satellite’s re-entry into the atmosphere.
reduce space debris
Analysis shows that the sail actually brought the satellite back to Earth faster than other mini-satellites launched at the same time. This is how the satellite was still in early March 420 km above the Earth. Comparable satellites were still on 500 km Height.
It was a goal inexpensive option to reduce space junk to demonstrate. With SBUDNIC, they now have publicly available data showing that their tow sail serves as a proof-of-concept, they say in a statement.
Even if you are with one 20-Dollar-CPU and 48 AA batteries has used very cheap components, the total cost of the project amounts to 10.000 Dollar. Compared to the many missions whose cost in million dollar go, but that’s cheap. “The big, complex space missions that we read about in the news are great and inspiring. But they also send the message that space is only for specialists,” explains research leader Rick Fleeter.
Hardware store parts pass rigorous testing
Although the components were bought in hardware stores and online stores, the satellite kept the strict NASA- and SpaceX Testing Procedures was standing. Among other things, it is checked heat resistance and like the satellite on the strong Vibration responding during startup.
The satellite was created as part of a course. For this, the Italian company had D-Orbit offered the students a starting place with the Falcon 9. For design, construction and testing they had a year Time.