Check out the first trailer for ‘Queen Charlotte’, the spin-off of ‘Bridgerton’

In recent years, Netflix has released a lot of series that have become a true phenomenon worldwide. And without a doubt, in that category it falls Bridgerton, a historical romance story that for two seasons has had us on the edge of the seat. However, will expand this universe with the arrival of a spin-off called Queen Charlotte.

For a long time, the streaming giant confirmed that it was working on a story based on the origins of Queen Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz (what in Bridgerton is played by actress Golda Rosheuvel). And yes, little by little they have released details of Queen Charlottehey everything looks for the platform to score another success with this mini series.

Imagen de ‘Queen Elizabeth: A Bridgerton Story’/Photo: Netflix

Netflix finally released the first trailer for ‘Queen Charlotte’, the spin-off of ‘Bridgerton’

During the TUDUM event, Netflix released a few glimpses of this series, which left us with more questions than answers. However, after a long wait, they finally released the first trailer for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story and hold on, because we are sure that the little gossip and the story will completely hook you.

In this preview we see a young princess charlotte (performed by India Amarteifio) on her way to betrothal to King George III, England’s mere mere. Of course she doesn’t want to marry the monarch of the United Kingdom. But everything changes when both begin to know each other, because with a lower hand, romance arises between the two.

There will be romance in ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’/Photo: Netflix

However, things will not be rosy for Charlotte and George, since they will have to face several dark secrets in order to be together and become the monarchs that everyone expects. Definitely, Queen Charlotte will be a real delight for fans of Bridgerton or for those who love historical dramas.

Mark the date on the calendar, because Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will be available in the Netflix catalog on May 4, 2023. But while we wait for the day to check out this story and get them excited, Here is the official trailer for the series:

