Check out the trailer for ‘Asteroid City’, Wes Anderson’s new movie with pure stars!

There is no doubt that 2023 is flying to be one of the best years for the film industry. From the first days we had impressive premieres, but highly anticipated films will also be coming in the coming months. Such is the case of Asteroid Citythe new Wes Anderson movie.

As you will remember, it was in 2021 when the American filmmaker released his most recent production, The French Dispatch. However, instead of staying to rest or do something else, Wes Anderson started planning everything for his new movie, Asteroid Cityin which once again it has a first-rate cast.

Scalett Johansson in ‘Asteroid City’, the new Wes Anderson film/Photo: Focus Features

We finally have the trailer for ‘Asteroid City’, the new Wes Anderson film

Few were the details we had about Asteroid Citythe new Wes Anderson movie, Well, the director kept the information very well and prevented the Hollywood media from revealing the cast of the film or what the plot is about. But now we have the first trailer and indeed, like everything he does, it’s cinema..

To give you an idea, the story of Asteroid City focuses on a group of students, teachers and parents who, in 1955, meet for a school contesta summer camp dedicated to the observation of astronomical phenomena (Junior Stargazer Convention), which takes place in a fictional city in the American desert.

Jason Schwartzman and Tom Hanks in ‘Asteroid City’, the new Wes Anderson film/Photo: Focus Features

When is the new Wes Anderson movie released and who is the cast of ‘Asteroid City?

However, in this place called Asteroid City, quite strange phenomena begin to occur that will change not only the lives of the people involved and their personal relationships, but also the fate of the whole world. So as you can see, this movie has a touch of Wes Anderson with a bit of sci-fi.

And as is customary in Wes Anderson’s films, the American filmmaker has an ensemble cast with pure Hollywood stars such as: Jason Schwartzman, Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Margot Robbie, Maya Hawke, Steve Carrell, Willem Dafoe, Tony Revolori, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Matt Dillon, Jeff Goldblum and more.

Make a careful note of the date on the calendar because so far, Asteroid City, Wes Anderson’s new film will be released on June 16, 2023. But while we wait for the day to see this long-awaited film and to warm up our engines, Then we leave the first trailer for you to check it out.

