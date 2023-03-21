Check out weapons and vehicles from Fallout: London

It’s going to be an awful long time before Fallout 5 is released, but luckily modders are giving us an interesting revisit to the dystopian nuclear wasteland of the Fallout world. We are talking more specifically about the huge venture Fallout: London.

The adventure thus takes place in London and offers its own background, its own characters and its own story while giving us a traditional Fallout experience. In the latest dev video, we get a look at some new weapons that will be in the game (what the mod can appropriately be described as), but also motorcycles and more.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=01ugRiv8e_U/

Fallout: London is supposed to launch in 2023, but with the culture of delays that exists in the gaming industry, it’s possible that the mod will also be delayed. What will happen with that thing remains to be seen, but surely it looks promising?